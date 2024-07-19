Boxing | Yle: Robert Helenius is getting a long suspension – still denies the use of doping

Boxing|According to Yle’s information, Robert Helenius is about to be banned for two years. The boxer denies the use of doping, but accepts the verdict.

Professional Boxer Robert Helenius is about to receive a two-year suspension due to a doping violation, reports Over.

On August 11, 2023, Helenius gave a positive doping sample that contained clomiphene. The doping test was done the day before the match Anthony Joshua with.

Clomiphene aims to prevent the effects of estrogen, and it has been reported to be used, for example, in the treatment of poultry.

According to a document from UKAD, the British anti-doping organization seen by Yle, Helenius said that clomiphene got into his system via eggs, but was unable to prove the origin of the banned substance.

If Helenius was found to have used clomiphene intentionally, the ban could increase to four years. However, UKAD does not claim that Helenius used the banned substance on purpose.

Finland According to the Professional Boxing Association, Helenius’ suspension will end on September 18, 2025. During the ban, Helenius cannot fight as a professional boxer or appear in martial arts exhibition matches.

The heavyweight boxer tells Yle that he accepts the sentence, but still denies the use of doping.

“I deny it with all my heart, yes,” Helenius tells Yle.

“Even though it is hard to say that the non-competition ban had to be established, I have to say that I understand the decision in the sense that there must be some kind of sanction. Otherwise, everyone could say that the positive result came from somewhere else.”

Helenius’ suspension will be decided by UKAD and the Finnish Professional Boxing Federation.