The blue Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine takes his second pass for a world boxing final, 92 kg category, after the one in 2021 which led him to conquer a silver (final lost to the Cuban La Cruz): the 24-year-old from Campania of Moroccan father passed in Tashkent (Uzbekistan) the Armenian Manasyan 5-0 in the semifinal of the most prestigious category which last time saw Clemente Russo win. A match dominated by the blue, which tomorrow (about 2 pm) will challenge the Russian Gadzhimagomedov for the gold (and 200,000 dollars) in the most prestigious category.