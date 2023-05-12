The boxer from Campania beat the Armenian Manasyan in the semifinals: the decisive match against Gadzhimagomedov
The blue Aziz Abbes Mouhiidine takes his second pass for a world boxing final, 92 kg category, after the one in 2021 which led him to conquer a silver (final lost to the Cuban La Cruz): the 24-year-old from Campania of Moroccan father passed in Tashkent (Uzbekistan) the Armenian Manasyan 5-0 in the semifinal of the most prestigious category which last time saw Clemente Russo win. A match dominated by the blue, which tomorrow (about 2 pm) will challenge the Russian Gadzhimagomedov for the gold (and 200,000 dollars) in the most prestigious category.
Says the Italian boxer: “I’m delighted to be back in the final after two years, I’ve reconfirmed myself among the best in the world. The only thing I can say is to invite all boxing lovers and all sports lovers to follow tomorrow’s final, because it will be very important. I will give all of myself to bring gold to our beloved Italy”.
May 12, 2023 (change May 12, 2023 | 16:04)
