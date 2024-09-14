Las Vegas, Nevada.- Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez aims to knock out Edgar Berlanga this Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Guadalajara native wants to shout out his Independence before completing the eight rounds of the twelve scheduled in the fight for the super middleweight titles.

“That’s already written, I prepared to knock out before eight rounds or in the eighth, that’s already written, I’m not waiting to put the cherry on the cake,” he said in an interview with TV Azteca.

However, Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez has one knockout in his last six professional fights, against the American, Caleb Plant, in 2021.

The Mexican knocked his opponent down twice to secure victory in the eleventh round. In doing so, he was crowned undisputed champion.

Since then, Saúl Álvarez has had four unanimous decision victories against the boxers: Gennady Golovkin (Kazakhstan?, John Ryder (Great Britain), Jermell Charlo (USA) and Jaime Munguía (Mexico).

