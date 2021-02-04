Boxing Vilma Viitanen boxed her first match at the age of 9 and was terrified – now she is one of the best in Europe with Eveliina Taime: “I used to want to be a doctor”

Despite her youth, Eveliina Taimi, 18, and Vilma Viitanen, 19, are veterans of international competitions and now aim for value competitions in the adult series. “The best match goes when I laugh before the match.”

Is in progress Mira Potkonen the last year of his career. Elina Gustafsson hung gloves on a pound last fall. But no worries, Olympic-style boxing championship medals can be expected in the years to come, taken care of by a young generation that has toured international circles and has become a rumble in adult series.

Interns at Nääshall in Tampere Eveliina Taimi, 18, and Vilma Viitanen, 19, have already lived up to expectations in the Junior Championships, and the goal is to be at the top of the world in the overall standings as well.

They still refuse to take the pressure. Large boots are filled with joy.

Young Despite his age, Taime and Viitanen have years of perimeter experience. Seedling was 10 years old when his mother noticed an ad in the magazine about his boxing hobby. The seedling had been dreaming of starting the species for a few years.

In the hall, the other group members were boys five years older, well ahead of him. The first exercises Taimi followed from the side, but the very next time he trained with the group. In the beginning, the encouraging coach played a big role.

“The others were much more experienced, but the coach guided me by the hand and I learned the techniques quickly,” Taimi says.

The desire to box probably comes from when Taimi, as a toddler, watched boxing with Paapa on TV. Viitanen also talks about his grandfather when he thinks about his first contact with boxing.

“I remember that my brother and I were boxing against each other and Dad was the judge,” Viitanen says.

“ “By the time I got to the ring, I stumbled into my own legs and fell.”

For Eveliina Taime and Vilma Viitanen, the team of teammates is important on the trip, so that the ideas get out of the competition from time to time.­

Species enchanted Viitanen when, at the age of seven, he went to the Mikkeli Theater to watch boxing competitions. There his actress Vintte Viitanen served as the announcer of the evening. The following week, Vilma Viitanen was already in the Mikkeli Boxers’ training.

The first contact with the boxing ring was memorable.

“By the time I got to the ring, I stumbled into my own legs and fell. I was so frightened that I went to the sack for a moment. It was only from there that I ventured into the ring again. ”

Viitanen boxed his first match at the age of 9. Before excited, Viitanen was terrified. Viitanen lost the match against a club friend, but it didn’t matter. He was just glad the match was over.

Since Viitanen and Taimi have won numerous Junior Finnish Championships and toured with the national team in international tournaments.

Precious metal has already taken off: Taimi won the European Youth Championship bronze in 2019, and Viitanen won the European Youth Championship silver in 2017.

In November, both took the championship in their first adult World Championships. Viitanen also won the international GeeBee tournament last spring.

The transition from junior series to general series is often seen as a big step. On the other hand, it can be difficult for juniors to get matches if there are no competitors of their own age. Taimi and Viitanen have not been a scientific step into the adult series.

“The first matches were a bit exciting, but it wasn’t such a big step. For women in particular, nothing changes when we have Head Protection. It’s just nice to have more matchmates, ”says Taimi.

“ “I lost, and I realized that the thoughts of outsiders should not be considered.”

Vilma Viitanen and Eveliina Taimi participated in the first adult Finnish Championships in November. Viitanen took the championship in the 57 kg series and Taimi in the 69 kg series.­

Uransa In the first half, Viitanen played in the traditional style with the right side in front, but then the puppy disease obtained in athletics exercises forced him to change his match position. The momentary change eventually remained permanent.

There are quite a few leftists in Finland, but there are more of them in the world.

“I don’t even notice which one is facing, and it doesn’t matter. There are only two hands to hit, ”says Viitanen.

The first perimeter compression has come a long way. In recent years, Viitanen has lost only a few times, even then only to international medalists.

“I can already focus on essentials, I’ve seen all kinds of places and situations.”

Viitanen feels that he is at his best in tight matches. He withstands pressure well and does not burden himself with the expectations of others. It is partly a lesson learned from experience.

“In 2018, I reached the semifinals of the World Cup, I would have won medals. I was so excited that I didn’t really eat properly. I lost, and I realized that the thoughts of outsiders should not be considered. ”

“ “I enjoy boxing really much.”

Eveliina Taimi and Vilma Viitanen experience technology and the strength of the match eye.­

Today Viitanen takes the race trips casually. When it’s fun, the results are often in line.

“The best match goes when I laugh before the match.”

Taimi also says that he manages the stress associated with the competition well.

“I haven’t experienced any pressure in the races. Of course, a bit nervous, but mostly I could not keep it well under control. “

The hobby, which started as a child, has gradually taken the athlete on the path. Viitanen decided to invest in boxing in high school and therefore switched from a music class to a sports class.

He moved from Mikkeli to Tampere when he came to high school.

“At the beginning of class nine, I started thinking about moving to Tampere. Here was a great boxing club and I’ve always liked anyway Tampere. I first lived with my godmother, ”says Viitanen.

With the success of the competition, Trout’s training has also become more intensive: the week includes a total of nine exercises. In boxing, surprises are especially appealing, as well as matches that take you to the extremes of your own abilities.

“I enjoy boxing really much. That’s why it’s so easy to give it what it requires. ”

Mixed Viitanen that Taimi is studying at the sports line of Sampo Central High School in Tampere. Both have an idea to continue their studies after high school. Taimi wants to be a police officer, Viitanen plans to apply to the university to read social work.

As an educator of the theater family, Viitanen has also acted as a child, but that career is not of interest. Parents have said working hours are bad and pay is not miraculous either.

“I used to want to be a doctor, but physics, chemistry and long math don’t interest a single bit. So I thought maybe I could help people in some other way, ”Viitanen says.

Viitanen, who is enrolled as a student this spring, is in no hurry for postgraduate studies, as the main goal is the Paris Olympics in 2024. It is also possible that Viitanen will already participate in the upcoming Olympic qualifiers. In addition to the main goal, the aim is to enter all value competitions. What happens after Paris is not yet known.

“Maybe I will continue to the next Olympics. On the other hand, then I’m already quite a long time in boxing. Depends on what the feeling is and what I want out of life. Right now, I want fists. And when there is now time to study, maybe a puppy. ”

“ “The championships are in that backbone.”

Eveliina Taimi likes to be moderate. Vilma Viitanen is a happy player at home, but in the ring she concentrates and strikes viciously.­

Coronavirus Due to the transitions caused by the competitions caused by Taimi, Taimi is still preparing for the last junior competitions, the A-Junior World Championships, which were moved from last year to this spring. They are scheduled to be held in April in Poland.

There, the goal is a medal. After that, it’s time to turn your gaze to other races.

“The value competitions are in the back of your head, but as long as you can now tour adult tournaments and see what the level is abroad,” says Taimi.

Taimi trains a lot together with Mira Potkonen. He has been able to follow very closely how to climb to the top.

“I was 13 when I started Maarit Teuronen in coaching. The last five years I have grown up with Mira and Maarit and see what is working in practice. “

Viitanen is also familiar with Potkonen from exercises and race trips. There is a slight hint of Viitanen’s voice when it comes to who fills the gap left by Potkonen and Gustafsson.

“I was hoping that when I move into the adult series, I get to tour the world with them. After all, it’s weird when Mira is no longer in the race. But fortunately, there are young people of us who are now traveling around. ”