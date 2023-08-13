Sunday, August 13, 2023
Boxing | Video: This is how Anthony Joshua knocked out Robert Helenius

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 13, 2023
in World Europe
0


The Finnish boxer’s moves were praised after the match.

I’m pregnant former world champion of the series Anthony Joshua knocked out of Robert Helenius in the seventh round the night before Sunday at London’s O2 arena.

Joshua went into the match as an absolute favorite, and it was a surprise to many that Helenius could handle the Brit until the seventh round.

Afterwards, Helenius’ performance was praised on the broadcast of the Dazn streaming service. Also Joshua himself and the UFC star who watched the match on the spot Conor McGregor praised Helenius’ extracts.

The Dazn streaming service shared a video of Helenius’ knockout on the X service, i.e. the former Twitter.

– You can no longer get up from here, it is written in connection with the update.

Luckily for the viewers, however, Helenius got up from the surface of the mat himself and talked with Joshua for a long time after the knockout.

You can see the video of the knockout below or from here.


