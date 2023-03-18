Incredible as it may seem, the Sinaloan boxer Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez failed his test before the scale, and his fight against the Puerto Rican gabriel rosado It has been permanently cancelled.

the mexican boxer came overweightreason for which the fight cannot be carried out, despite the fact that the fight that he would hold against gabriel rosado was the star in the function that the promoter Golden Boy Promotions would carry out tomorrow Saturday in Long Beach, Calif..

He ‘Lefty Ramirez He had to weigh a maximum of 175 pounds, but the Sinaloan boxer weighed 182.6 pounds on the scale, for which reason the fight could not take place due to breaching the established contract.

the mazatleco Gilberto Ramirez He was going to have his first match of the year, as he was going to reappear in the ring after losing his undefeated match against the Russian Dmitry Bivol in November of the year 2022.

“For breach of Gilberto Ramirez in the weight, the contract is cancelled. We are very disappointed to let our fans down and we will work with gabriel rosado to bring him back very soon” explained the promoter Golden Boy Promotions it’s a statement.

Now, the fight that will star in the show will be the fight that leads Jojo Diaz JR vs Mercius Gesta.