Boxing Ukrainian champion boxer Oleh Prudkyi died in a Russian attack

Ukraine the country’s two-time boxing champion in the police special forces Oleh Prudkyi has died in a Russian attack, the Ukrainian Boxing Federation says.

Union published An update related to Prudky’s death on his Facebook page.

“We are saddened to announce that world-class boxer and Ukrainian champion Oleh Prudkyi died in the battle against the Russian occupiers. We express our condolences to the relatives of the boxer. Long live your memory, Oleže, ”the federation wrote.

Prudkyi, 30, and three of her colleagues died on Sunday in a battle in the city of Cherkasy. Sports media Talksport says The Cherkasy police confirmed this in a statement. Talksport is the English Premier League’s global radio partner.

Prudkyin Marjana-wife published touching update in memory of her husband on her Instagram account. The couple has two little daughters.

“War takes the best. I don’t think you are there anymore. I will never again hear you say tomorrow honey how girls can or more importantly I love you, ”he wrote.

“You were worshiped and I was always asked because when Dad is coming. How can I tell them they will never see you again. You were an example to your friends and brothers. You are my angel. I love you very much.”

Boxing site Boxrec statistics tell Prudky, a native of Cherkasy, won 31 amateur matches between 2010 and 2015. He won 17 of the matches and lost 14.

Serhi Tushchenko, chairman of the Ukrainian Boxing Federation recalled Prudky’s career in his pictorial Instagram update.

Tushchenko wrote that he remembered Prudky being a passionate boxer who was ready to cycle for tens of miles to get to practice. The chairman recalled that Prudky was the first Ukrainian champion in Cherkassy at 60 kg.

“It’s hard to calculate your winnings and achievements. You were a very tenacious and hard-working athlete, and you trained a lot. You have been a valuable example for future generations, ”he wrote.

“It’s very hard to accept that kind of news. This cursed war will take the best boys in Ukraine. Rest in peace, friend. The heroes will not die. ”

Tymoshenko In his message, he also expressed his condolences to Prudky ‘s relatives and friends on behalf of the entire boxing family.