Boxing | Tyson Fury’s upcoming opponent suspects Fury of cheating with his gloves

Future opponent accuses Tyson Fury of cheating.

Boxing champion Tyson Fury return to the ring in a month. The star of the freestyle matches Francis Ngannouwho has switched from the cage to the side of the boxing ring.

The two will meet in Saudi Arabia. Underneath the feverishly-anticipated banter, Ngannou began the psych-out by making a scathing accusation about Fury.

“Tyson is full of tricks with his boxing gloves. I believe he is cheating. I’ve heard a lot of people complain about his gloves and how they don’t have enough protection,” Ngannou said Joe Rogan’s on the podcast MMA Junkie by.

Ngannou said he heard a lot of doubt from Fury’s previous opponents.

“Even Deontay Wilder complained about it. Derek Chisora raised the issue and my team and I are now talking to the British Boxing Commission about this. Each glove must be checked. If he wants to fight with bare knuckles, then let’s fight. But I don’t want some gloves that he then has a lighter version of,” Ngannou uploaded.

Rogan responded to the claim that Fury’s punching style makes the punches look like the gloves are thinly padded. Ngannou took note of the claim, but said he was going to make sure no trickery was attempted.

The 10-round fight will be Fury’s first time in the ring this year. It’s a professional fight, but Fury’s WBC world championship is not on hold.

Fury’s the most recent one is from December last year. That’s when he just hit Chisora.

Ngannou, on the other hand, has never fought as a professional in the boxing ring. He is one of the most meritorious freelancers in recent years.

Ngannou had a dispute with the UFC and was without a fight for almost a whole year. He signed a contract with the PFL and as part of the deal received a percentage of the free-to-play organization. In addition, Ngannou received permission from the PFL for boxing matches.

