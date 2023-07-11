Boxing | Tyson Fury will face the free fighter Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia

The heavyweight star boxer Tyson Fury announced that he will face the free fighter Francis Ngannou.

11.7. 18:27

in Saudi Arabia there will be a top match on October 28, when the British Tyson Fury34, and Cameroonian-French Francis Ngannou, 36, meet in the boxing ring. According to the news agency Reuters, the match will be held according to the rules of professional boxing.

Both of the heavyweight competitors have achieved success in their respective sports. Professional boxer Fury is the reigning World Boxing Council (WBC) heavyweight title holder. Ngannou has won the UFC heavyweight title in 2021.

“This guy should be the hardest puncher in the world,” said Fury, according to Reuters.

“I can’t wait to get back into the limelight.”

Fury has not fought since December when he successfully defended his WBC title Derek Chisora against. Fury was supposed to take on the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usykia against, but the negotiations failed in March.

In January, after disagreements, Ngannou decided to terminate his contract with the UFC and thus surrender his championship belt. Ngannou will fight Fury as a free agent.

“I’ve wanted to face Tyson for three years. My dream has always been boxing, and boxing against the best,” said Ngannou.

“After winning the Freestyle Heavyweight Championship, this is my chance to make my dream of being the toughest man on the planet come true.”

The WBC says the fight is not under the organization’s jurisdiction. Fury has been granted “special permission” for a fight where the WBC belt is not on the line.