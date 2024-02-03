Boxing | Tyson Fury was seriously injured in a sparring match

Fury's next bout was postponed due to injury.

Professional boxing world heavyweight championship match Tyson Fury's and Oleksandr Usykin sometimes it gets postponed again, reports, among other things BBC. British Fury and Ukrainian Usyk were supposed to meet on February 17 and decide the fate of four World Championship titles, but Fury has received a cut above his right eye during training.

The wound has been stitched up, but two weeks is too short a time for complete healing.

Fury is the WBC champion, while Usyk holds the WBA, WBO and IBF championship belts.

“There's nothing you can do about it if you get injured while sparring, but I can say that Usyk was in trouble. I'm in fantastic shape. We will arrange a new date as soon as we can,” Fury tweeted.

Fury and Usyk were originally scheduled to face each other on December 23, but Fury's October bout was canceled Francis Ngannouta against postponed plans.

Boxing reporter for Talksport Michael Benson shared a video of sparring. Based on the video, it appears that Fury's Croatian training opponent Agron Smakici would have elbowed Fury in the corner of the eye.