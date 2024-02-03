Sunday, February 4, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Boxing | Tyson Fury was seriously injured in a sparring match

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 3, 2024
in World Europe
0
Boxing | Tyson Fury was seriously injured in a sparring match

Fury's next bout was postponed due to injury.

Professional boxing world heavyweight championship match Tyson Fury's and Oleksandr Usykin sometimes it gets postponed again, reports, among other things BBC. British Fury and Ukrainian Usyk were supposed to meet on February 17 and decide the fate of four World Championship titles, but Fury has received a cut above his right eye during training.

The wound has been stitched up, but two weeks is too short a time for complete healing.

Fury is the WBC champion, while Usyk holds the WBA, WBO and IBF championship belts.

“There's nothing you can do about it if you get injured while sparring, but I can say that Usyk was in trouble. I'm in fantastic shape. We will arrange a new date as soon as we can,” Fury tweeted.

Fury and Usyk were originally scheduled to face each other on December 23, but Fury's October bout was canceled Francis Ngannouta against postponed plans.

See also  Russian curlers suspended from international competitions until the end of the season

Boxing reporter for Talksport Michael Benson shared a video of sparring. Based on the video, it appears that Fury's Croatian training opponent Agron Smakici would have elbowed Fury in the corner of the eye.

#Boxing #Tyson #Fury #injured #sparring #match

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Two people were injured in an attack on a UN helicopter in eastern Democratic Congo

Two people were injured in an attack on a UN helicopter in eastern Democratic Congo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result