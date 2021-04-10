Saturday, April 10, 2021
Boxing Tyson Fury revealed details of his and Anthony Joshua’s upcoming match negotiations

April 10, 2021
Tyson Fury will face Anthony Joshua, but negotiations on the event organizer are still ongoing.

Professional boxing WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury has revealed details of his upcoming championship match for the second heavyweight world champion, Anthony Joshua against.

Joshua holds the heavyweight championship titles of the IBF, WBA, IBO and WBO.

The match has been awaited and has been diligently twisted on paper.

In March, Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn announced that the match pair has signed an agreement for two matches to settle the Titles of the WBA, IBF, WBO and WBC.

The date and place have not yet been decided.

Fury gave a positive signal on Twitter on Friday that the place and time will soon be known too.

“I just got big news. There are three or four big offers on the table. ”

Known as The Gypsy King, the contestant licked countries interested in hosting the match, including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Uzbekistan, Russia, the United States and England.

.
