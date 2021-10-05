Boxing Tyson Fury preparing for the World Cup: “I have no other hobbies, after a boxing career I am sad and lonely”

Tyson Fury says he’s tried everything, but nothing but boxing inspires him.

Boxing the reigning champion of the heavyweight WBC Tyson Fury will meet next Saturday (early Sunday morning Finnish time) Deontay Wilderin for the third time.

The first match ended in an unresolved, the second a Wilder surrender after Fury had struck Wilder twice on the canvas.

Fury is known as a rather special person, and he has also had mental health problems and a doping cart, among other things. Fury was already a champion in 2015, but he gave up his championship belts in 2016. Fury became the WBC Champion in February 2020 after defeating Wilder.

Fury said To the BBCthat he is a boxer because he does not enjoy anything else.

“I don’t have any hobbies. After my boxing career, I am a very sad, lonely person. ”

Fury says he tried more than boxing.

“I’ve tried caring for animals, driving a car, getting a gun license and trying to shoot clay discs. Nothing inspires me. ”

Fury also lists what things don’t make him happy.

“I’ve drunk all the beers in the world and done everything,” Fury says.

“I’ve been in boats, planes, cars, lived in luxury hotels, eaten two or three thousand pound dinners. Do these make me happy? No. When you seek such experiences, you will never find happiness, but you can always find it with simplicity. ”

Fury also adds that he will never become a politician or a rocket scientist.

“I’m always myself. I don’t want to change my circles. ”

In addition, he says he will continue to practice even after the career sometimes ends.

“I train until I die. I have a gym in Morecambe and huge training opportunities. When I stop boxing, I go to the gym full time and also do charity work. ”