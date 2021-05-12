Boxing Tyson Fury nervous about British tabloid sun fat pictures – Published a family portrait with middle fingers

The heavyweight champion vacationed in Miami with his brother.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury enjoyed the sun in Miami. Fury, on holiday from training, was on the way with his little brother Tommyn with.

At the pool, female fans besieged the boxer, took joint pictures, and eventually one of them applied sunscreen to the master’s body.

British tabloid Sun. published photos and a video of the incident on its website. The story was remembered to mention that the couple was expecting a sixth child Paris was not involved on vacation.

Fury grabbed a newspaper story and posted a family photo on his own Instagram account.

“We’ve been married for 13 years, no newspaper article can ever hurt it,” Fury wrote in the picture below.

Fury had also tagged the magazine’s Instagram account with middle-finger mothers.