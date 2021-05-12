Wednesday, May 12, 2021
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Boxing Tyson Fury nervous about British tabloid sun fat pictures – Published a family portrait with middle fingers

by admin
May 12, 2021
in World
0

The heavyweight champion vacationed in Miami with his brother.

WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury enjoyed the sun in Miami. Fury, on holiday from training, was on the way with his little brother Tommyn with.

At the pool, female fans besieged the boxer, took joint pictures, and eventually one of them applied sunscreen to the master’s body.

British tabloid Sun. published photos and a video of the incident on its website. The story was remembered to mention that the couple was expecting a sixth child Paris was not involved on vacation.

Fury grabbed a newspaper story and posted a family photo on his own Instagram account.

“We’ve been married for 13 years, no newspaper article can ever hurt it,” Fury wrote in the picture below.

Fury had also tagged the magazine’s Instagram account with middle-finger mothers.

.
#Boxing #Tyson #Fury #nervous #British #tabloid #sun #fat #pictures #Published #family #portrait #middle #fingers

Tags:
admin

admin

Next Post

Painting by Jean-Michel Basquiat "In This Case" sold at auction for $ 93 million

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

Connect with us

No Result
View All Result

© 2021 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.

Open chat
Want Guest Post?