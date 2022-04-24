Boxing Tyson Fury Holds His Boxing Championship – Defeats Dillian Whyten at Wembley in Front of 94,000 Fans

Fury has said the encounter will be the last of his career.

British boxer Tyson Fury has taken from his countryman Dillian Whytesta victory in the WBC Championship and hold on to his heavyweight boxing championship.

The British encountered a total of 94,000 fans at Wembley in London. Fury defeated their opponents in the sixth set.

Fury, 33, had a lot to play in the fight, as the champion had said the match would be the last of his career. Britti has fought a loss without a pro, having 31 wins and one unresolved account before facing Whyte.

The more than two-meter Fury marveled at the support he received in London.

“I can’t believe 94,000 countrymen and women came here to see me. From the bottom of my heart, I thank you to everyone who bought a ticket and watched late to watch the match, ”Fury said.

Fury said he promised his wife he would leave the ring after a match against Deontay Wilder. Britti last encountered an American boxer in October last year.

“But I was offered a match at Wembley, and I owed it to the fans,” he reasoned Whyte’s encounter right after.

For Whytelle, 34, the World Cup title match was the first of his career. Jamaican-born Whyte has won 28 matches in his professional career and lost two.