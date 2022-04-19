Boxing Tyson Fury denies doing business with alleged leader of criminal cartel, but promoter says he paid Daniel Kinahan millions

Tyson Fury comments on the joint images with Daniel Kinahan, who is suspected of being a criminal boss: “The picture doesn’t mean I’m a criminal.”

Heavy series world champion Tyson Fury claimed in open media training on Tuesday that he had no business in the alleged cartel leader Daniel Kinahanin with the news agency AFP.

Kinahan was recently named leader of the Irish Kinahan criminal gang. The U.S. government has imposed economic sanctions on the Kinahan family.

The sanctions will freeze Kinahan’s assets in the United States, including bank accounts. His credit card has been blocked and he is unable to fly with U.S. airlines.

In addition, the United States has offered a $ 5 million reward for information leading to the arrest of criminal gang leaders. The United States accuses the group of drug smuggling, money laundering and bringing violence to the most vulnerable in society.

Kinahan, who now lives in Dubai, is said to be one of the leaders of the cartel, but he has always denied the allegations.

Boxer has previously mentioned Kinahan as his “key advisor,” but has recently avoided questions about Kinahan.

On Tuesday, he commented on the matter after an open practice for AFP at Boxpark Wembley.

When asked if he had any business with Kinahan, Fury replied: Zero, absolutely zero.

“It’s not my business. I keep my own things to myself, that’s it, ”says the WBC Champion.

According to Fury, the handling of the matter in public has not interfered with preparations for Saturday’s match. He is defending his WBC championship Dillian Whytea against.

“Has it been a distraction? Not really, it has nothing to do with me. ”

“If I say there is a war going on in Ukraine and people are asking me about it, then it has nothing to do with me. I keep it to myself. I have my own problems taking care of six children and a wife. ”

Fury says he doesn’t have time to think about other people’s things right now.

“There’s a man out there who wants to hit me in the face next week, and I have to deal with it. The rest is out of my control. ”

In February Fury was filmed with Kinahan at the Top Rank promotion in Dubai, but the boxer underestimated the importance of the image.

“The picture doesn’t mean I’m a criminal. I can’t control who’s in the building. There may now be a criminal in this building. That doesn’t mean I’m involved in his criminal activities, does it? ”

Chairman of Top Rank, a longtime boxing promoter Bob Arum in turn tells Yahoo Sportsthat Top Rank paid Kinahan more than $ 1 million for every four Fury matches it promoted in 2019-2021.

Top Rank paid Kinahan consultancy fees to a company called Hoopoe Sports Agent, which is registered in Dubai.

Top Rank is involved in promoting Saturday’s heavyweight mega-match along with Frank Warren’s Queensbury Promotions.