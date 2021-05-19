Boxing Tyson Fury claims: Deontay Wilder moves out of Joshua match by 20 million – Wilder coach denies

The third encounter between Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder has become a threat to Fury and Anthony Joshua’s upcoming match.

Professional boxing heavy series climax Tyson Furyn and Anthony Joshuan will be held in Saudi Arabia on 14 August.

There has been a surprising obstacle in the way of the expected match. Fury should face Deontay Wilder In the WBC League title match by September 15th.

Wilder and Fury have wagered on the title twice: The first match ended in a draw, the second even in a flat match eventually ended in a Fury knockout victory.

Wilder is entitled to a third encounter. Read more: ESPN: New threat to heavyweight ‘secured’ Fury-Joshua encounter: court orders Fury to play against Wilder

In the Instagram story section, Fury announced Wilder was stepping out of the way of the top match with $ 20 million.

“What a joke he has become, asked 20 million to step aside. It looks like I need to break his skull again, ”Fury wrote in the publication.

BBC’s according to Wilder’s coach Scott Malik has in turn informed that Wilder is not interested in stepping aside for money.

“He wants blood and not money to get out of the way. Revenge is ours, ”Malik announced.