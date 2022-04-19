Boxing Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte face off in a heavyweight mega-match on Saturday – in addition to the ring, they are fighting in court

Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte will compete for the WBC Championship, although match-fixing is controversial.

Heavyweight WBC Champion Tyson Fury, 33, will defend his title on Saturday at the Wembley Arena in London. He faces the British Dillian Whyten.

Ranked 34 as the champion’s number one challenger, Whyte is originally from Jamaica.

Boxers rise to the ring even though their payroll is messed up. Whyte has challenged his contract and match fees will be heard in court.

So how are salaries distributed?

After the initial negotiations failed, the promoters were allowed to bid for the evening. Fury’s British promoter Frank Warren won the so-called purse bid for $ 41 million (€ 38 million), one of the largest bids in British boxing history. These have been reported, among other things Independent and Total sports.

Of this total, 10 percent, or $ 4.1 million, will go to the winner, and the remaining 37 million will be split between Fury and White, with Fury receiving 80 percent and Whyte 20 percent.

Fury is therefore promised a reward of $ 29.5 million, or about € 27 million, despite the result. Whyte, on the other hand, is promised a more modest pot of $ 7.4 million, or € 6.8 million, but it is still a great reward for his career.

The match after the end, the battle continues in court. Whyte believes he will win a lawsuit against WBC and Fury supporters in a sports arbitration court and get more than a 20 percent stake.

According to Whyte, when his role as Fury’s mandatory WBC challenger is recognized by a court ruling, he must receive at least 30 percent of the proceeds.

“When swimming with sharks, you can’t be surprised when a shark bites. The risk is always there. But it’s a shame, because if everything had been done right, we could have had a giant fight. It’s still a big fight, but it should have been massive “I’m not a roller, but if I’m pressured, I’m not going to give up. I’ll fight ten times,” Whyte says. The Guardian in an interview.

Dillian Whyte (right) played against Mariusz Wach of Poland in December 2019 in Saudi Arabia.

A whopping 94,000 tickets have been sold for Saturday’s boxing. The contestants have given little interviews, although often the mouth goes hard before the matches.

Evening in the shadow of a situation where The United States has offered a premium of € 5 million Also known as Fury’s advisor Daniel Kinahanin or information leading to the arrest of his family members.

The Irish Kinahan is a well-known boxing influencer who now lives in Dubai. Kihanah is believed to be the leader of an international criminal cartel.