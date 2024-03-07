Boxing | Top promise Ismail Umar experienced a narrow defeat in the Olympic qualification – a special situation in the opening round

Ismail Umar still has a chance for an Olympic place in the Bangkok qualifier.

7.3. 19:15

Finland one of the biggest boxing promises By Ismail Umar the Olympic qualification in Italy ended with the second match. Umar, 22, lost by unanimous decision 1-4 to Turkmenistan Odayev to Saparmyrat In the 63.5 kg category.

In the first set, there was a peculiar situation when Ismail tripped and fell. The ring judge thought the situation was a blow and counted the number for the Finn.

“The referee certainly didn't notice that the legs were crossed, as often happens when one is right-handed and the other left-handed”, Ismail's coach Petteri Jeskanen told by phone after the match.

The opening set also went clearly to Saparmyrat, but the next two sets were very even. The judges of the second round scored 3–2 for the opponent and the third for Ismail with the same numbers.

“It was an extremely even match with very small margins. It's a pity, it was winnable,” said Jeskanen.

Umar had beaten Lithuania in his first match Andriejus Lavrenovas. Four victories would have been needed for an Olympic place.

Jeskanen was overall satisfied with Ismail's boxing, as he only had his first international fight last September, and now won one and lost the other extremely narrowly.

Dream However, the Paris Olympics are not over yet, as a new opportunity is in the Olympic qualifiers organized in Bangkok, Thailand, at the turn of May-June.

On Thursday, the Finns also had to be in the ring Vilma Viitanenbut he had to give up due to illness.

Updated on March 7, 2024 at 7:59 p.m.: Added coach Petteri Jeskanen's comments.

