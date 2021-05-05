Boxing The World Cup match between Canelo Álvarez and Billy Joe Saunders threatens to be canceled: the British will not accept a ring the size of a “phone booth”

Álvarez and Saunders are expected to face in front of 60,000 spectators in Texas on Saturday.

Boxing the three-belt championship game in the upper middle class threatens to be canceled for a special reason. British, WBO Champion Billy Joe Saunders criticizes the match ring as too small, says the news agency AFP.

Saunders is expected to face a Mexican in Texas, USA on Saturday Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, who is the champion of the WBA and WBC federations.

The venue is the AT&T Stadium in Dallas Cowbys, which will host 60,000 spectators, the largest audience in the United States since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The problem has now become a perimeter with a side length of 16 to 18 feet (approximately 4.9 to 5.5 meters). According to Saunders, the perimeter had to be larger, i.e. 24 feet (about 7.3 meters).

“They’re trying to throw me in a boxing-sized boxing ring,” Saunders told Talksport radio, according to AFP.

“This is not acceptable. I want a 24 foot ring and they say it’s not going to happen. I left the matter to my team and I am sure they will resolve it. Otherwise there will be no match. ”

Saundersin criticism has been seen only as a pre-match psychological ploy, but the 31-year-old contestant claims to be serious.

“Can’t just fly me here and show the perimeter used in the match. I have practiced in a 24-foot circle throughout the training camp. ”

Saunders also missed photography with Álvarez on Tuesday. According to Saunders, Álvarez benefits from a small ring thanks to his aggressive match style.

“I want to take a place where I can move. In addition, all championship matches of several federations are always played in big rounds. Tell me one, tell me two matches with an 18-foot ring. ”

Saunders has played professionally 30 times and won all of his matches. 14 times the match has ended in a knockout. Álvarez, 30, has fought 58 times: 55 wins, one loss and two unresolved. There are 37 knockouts.