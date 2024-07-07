Boxing | The star boxer was fired because of racist social media behavior

Boxing|The Professional Boxing Association fired Ryan Garcia on Thursday due to his racist comments.

American boxer By Ryan Garcia the racist and discriminatory language was too much for the professional boxing organization WBC. Garcia insulted Muslims and dark-skinned people in the video he streamed on social media, the news agency says AP.

Chairman of the WBC Mauricio Sulaiman reported it in the message service X.

“I will exercise my power as chairman and hereby remove Ryan Garcia from all activities of our organization. We do not allow discrimination in any form,” wrote Sulaiman.

“I fear for Ryan’s well-being as he has refused our many offers to help with his mental health and drug issues.”

Garcia published an apology on X, but later removed the post, according to US media ESPN.

Boxer representative Oscar De La Hoya condemns what Garcia said and hopes that he will learn from his mistakes.

“We hope that Ryan will use the time outside of sports to work on his issues. We are ready to help in any way we can,” said De La Hoya.

The Garcia family also does not accept racism. According to ESPN, the family released a statement saying that Garcia is still suffering from mental health issues, which he has previously talked about publicly.

“Our family unequivocally does not support anything said about race or religion [Garcian toimesta]. What was said does not reflect who Ryan really is and how he was raised.”

Garcia has been in trouble on several occasions recently. In May, Garcia was reported caught using steroids. Last month he received a criminal conviction for vandalism.