Boxing | “The second toughest guy in Finland when you dare to go against me” – Robert Helenius knocks out the chance of lucky bastards

Robert Helenius tells how the return match on Saturday started and what will happen in it. Helenius claims he could have returned to the ring in an hour after his knockout loss to Deontay Wilder.

It is like that of Robert Helenius upcoming match in Savonlinna on Saturday. Next year the boxer turns 40 and it’s time to think about “what would you like to do as an adult”.

The match will give an answer to whether he has the guts to go to the top once more. Do you have enough motivation and discipline to train, take on tough matches and invest in boxing.

If boxing continues after Saturday, the goal is still the world championship. Less is not interesting and Helenius doesn’t want to be a ringleader.

“You have to win a few big matches to get to such rings, yes, it will take a few years”, Helenius reflects.

Robert Helenius has considered continuing his career after a knockout loss to Deontay Wilder in October.

Last the match was in October at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. The opponent was the former WBC world champion Deontay Wilder. Now Helenius is working in Savonlinna, he has been working alongside his main job for a couple of years Mika Mielonen.

Helenius has been boxing for 27 years, a total of close to 200 matches. Mielonen, who works as the CEO of the security industry, has taken part in six professional boxing matches.

He has won them all by knockout, but all of his opponents have had losing records.

It is quite clear that Helenius and Mielonen are not fighters of the same caliber.

“ “There’s the second toughest guy in Finland when you dare to go against me.”

How such a match started?

“I was asked if I would like to compete in Savonlinna. At that time, there was no talk of opponents. I don’t use social media myself, but I was once shown a video in which Mielonen threatened to knock me out. I then asked how about this guy?”

To Helenius’ surprise, Mielonen agreed. Now, for the first time in his professional boxing career, Helenius gets to fight against a domestic opponent.

“Hats off to him. There’s the second toughest guy in Finland when you dare to go against me.”

It's great to see Robert Helenius after a long time in Finland. He would have hoped that the contribution of the match would be the Finnish championship. "It would be nice to win it as a professional, as an amateur there are three or four."

On boxing forums there has been a lot of speculation about the upcoming match.

In the discussions, two possible outcomes stand out, the more unrealistic of which is that Mielonen would get a fairy-tale stroke of luck and be able to drop Helenius.

“I’m not going to give such an opportunity,” Helenius acknowledges this scenario.

“ “If it goes badly, then the career is definitely stomped.”

The other and more likely option is that Helenius wins by knockout. But in several installments? The planned duration of the match is eight rounds.

“As long as the match lasts, he gets the ball. There are so many items that there is no rush. I calmly watch what trick he wants to match with and then I tap my own blows.”

So it’s not about any friendly match in Savonlinna. Mielo has nothing to lose in the match, except of course from a health point of view. Although the match looks easy for Helenius on paper, the stakes are high.

“If it goes badly, then the career is definitely stomped.”

Robert Helenius has prepared for the match at Solvalla sports college. Coach Johan Lindström is also in the picture.

Dimension, skill and experience are on Helenius’ side. Traditionally, in boxing, it means that the challenger has to go and get a place, come on aggressively.

“I don’t know if they have a good war plan. But it will be an exciting match for sure. When there’s an inexperienced guy in front of you, they usually have a little more special techniques, it might be that they get there immediately by rushing. I’m prepared for everything.”

“ “The motivation to train has remained, I’ve been to the gym every day.”

Helenius has been training well. The last two and a half weeks have been spent at sparring camp, before that boxing fitness has been sought in a four-week period, which has included pistari and sack training. Otherwise, he has disciplined his iron after the knockout loss to Wilder.

“I did only strength for seven months after the last match and didn’t think about boxing at all. I had three days off from training, flights and time differences and then I wanted to go to the gym to do something. It helps keep your head together.”

Clean strength training and challenging yourself in it has been a refreshing change. It has also produced results, the bench, deadlift and squat records have been broken.

“I haven’t only done strength before, I’ve always had boxing and other fitness in mind. Now there was no external pressure regarding boxing, but the motivation to train has remained, I have been in the gym every day.”

During the pound course, the weight increased to 130 kilos. Robert Helenius enters the ring at 115 kilos.

Little by little, boxing and running came along. After just strength training, aerobic training tasted sour for a while.

“The fitness aspect was quite difficult for many months, when the weight was 130 kilos. But it’s a good feeling when you overcome yourself and the oxygen starts flowing again.”

Candidate database In Boxrec, Helenius still had a yellow text last week saying that the fighter has been temporarily shelved. It is a practice related to a knockout loss.

“ “An hour passed before I was back to normal. I could have taken a repeat right away.”

Before the next match, the competitor must prove that his brain is in good condition.

“It should get out of there, I’ve had an MRI of the head and neurological examinations and sent the required papers on.”

Let’s go back to the mood after October for a moment. Match Deontay Wilder against ended in a knockout loss in the first round, the worst possible option in terms of results.

Knockout is always a hard mental blow, after that it’s easy to question the continuation of the career. But in the last match, Helenius is mostly saddened by the fact that he didn’t have time to show his skills.

“It would be nice if, like in golf, boxing had a mulligan as an option, so that you could take it again if the start goes badly.”

During his career, the boxer has experienced ups and downs, increased his mental endurance

Knockout after Helenius was confused for a while, but recovered quickly.

“An hour passed before I was back to normal. I could have taken a repeat right away.”

After the match that ended in a knockout, Wilder regretted what happened. The relationship between the old sparring buddies has remained good even after the match, the last time they exchanged news was at the beginning of summer.

“ “I’m still waiting for some kind of message from the gods that this has to be done.”

But seriously, would you be interested in a remake with Wilder?

“It would suit me, even at the end of the year. But it depends on what matches he takes next. There’s a lot of politics involved, I’d have to win a few big matches to get into those kind of rings. It can take a year or two.”

Multi a professional boxer stays in the ring to forge a bankroll even after his peak years. But for Helenius, in terms of continuing his career, only one thing is essential.

“I’m not going to try anything less, if I go to this game, I’m going for first place.”

If the career continues, so will the hunt for the world championship.

Currently, the WBC heavyweight champion is Tyson Furythe belts of other relevant boxing federations are With Oleksandr Usyk. Probably the politics that Helenius mentioned, but it has been very difficult to get these two in the same circle.

Helenius would love to fight either of them, but there are other fighters among the top strikers whose scalps would be interesting.

“Anthony Joshua would be a good opponent, we’ve sparred a lot, although it’s been a few years already. Maybe he’s sparred with 80–100 sets, a familiar guy.”

All indications are in the air that the career could continue after Saturday. But what if it doesn’t?

Helenius is previously stated that if he could, he would like to be an anonymous professional boxer.

It doesn’t work in a sport that combines Show and sports, but with boxing he has the financial opportunity to retire to his own conditions after his career.

“I like hiking and being in nature, seeing as few people as possible.”

His retirement plans, which still sound somewhat mystical, are also related to that.

“I have some nature stuff in mind, no clear line, I’m still waiting for some kind of message from the gods that this has to be done.”