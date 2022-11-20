Boxing | The mirror scared more than punches – The night message changed Jamil Elo’s life

Six years ago, Jamil Elo’s life included drugs and being severely overweight. Now he trains five hours a day and dreams of winning the professional boxing European championship.

In the middle night Jamil Elo sent a message. A moment ago, he had been lying on a mattress on the floor of his then-girlfriend’s mother’s apartment and watching boxing on the phone.

After that, he had gotten off the mattress and walked to the bathroom scale. The weight was 112 kilograms.

For a 178-centimetre non-athletic person, it is difficult to be overweight.

“I got very depressed. I knew I was overweight, but I didn’t think I weighed so much.”

On a spur of the moment, Elo searched the internet for contact information for a boxing gym and sent a message to the coach of Ringside Gym in Helsinki Pekka Mäelle.

“Hi, I’m 20 years old, I have almost no boxing experience, but I would like to become a boxer. What opportunities would I have to learn boxing?”

The answer came immediately. It invited people to try the exercises on Monday.

When Elo sent the message, he had no sports background whatsoever. He smoked cigarettes and smoke, drank alcohol, went out all night with his friends making fools of himself, ate junk food, and his sleep patterns were anything but.

Now, six years later, Elo is a professional boxer in the 69-kilogram category.

Jamil Elo has fought as a professional three times.

To the boxing gym going was exciting, but scarier than the shocks was the thought of changing clothes in the dressing room.

“I wasn’t confident at all, it was scary to look at my body in the mirror. I hadn’t seen myself without a shirt for many years.”

Inside my own head, the fear was real, but it turned out to be useless. In the boxing gym, no one laughed at Elo or said anything about his weight.

“Amin’s Customer did the training, he was really nice, gave his time and everything went well. Edis Tatli was sparring there. I thought it’s cool that the EC champion is sparring here.”

Elo came to the gym again and again. Confidence grew day by day.

“There are tough men in boxing circles, but when they saw that I come every day and try, they were really nice to me.”

“ “Mageeta, that a strong and tough guy is so soft and polite at the same time.”

But why professional boxing? As a child, Elo lived in Britain, where her parents owned a restaurant.

Once a father tugged his seven-year-old son by the sleeve. A boxing star passed by the restaurant on the street Chris Eubank.

“Dad said let’s go talk, he’s a top boxer. We went to say goodbye and it stuck in my mind. He dressed neatly and spoke kindly. Mageeta, that a strong and tough guy is so soft and polite at the same time. I still have his autograph.”

Boxing legend Chris Eubank’s autograph is a childhood treasure.

Elo has Finnish and British citizenship. Elo’s mother moved to London at a young age and met Elo’s father there. The couple broke up, and the mother moved back to Finland.

“Dad came here to get mom back. Mum got pregnant and after I was born we moved back to Britain.”

When Elo was ten, the parents divorced again. He, older brother and mother moved to Finland.

“Father was a drug addict and gambler. His mother left him when he gambled with the family’s money and used drugs behind his mother’s back.”

“ “My mother has been a great support in my boxing career and in my life.”

However, Elo has a good relationship with her father. He has spent a lot of time in Britain and is in contact with his father on a weekly basis.

“Father is a good man, he just had problems at the time, which he tried to solve in the wrong way. Sometimes people have difficulties, but luckily everything can be overcome.”

in Finland mom’s time was spent driving Elo’s athletic older brother to soccer and basketball practices and games. Part of Elo was being a non-physical child.

“Jamil just likes to eat and watch movies. I was assigned such a role.”

At the age of 13, Elo told about her wish to get into boxing. His mother took him to kickboxing, but it didn’t produce results, and after a couple of times he lost interest in the hobby.

“I didn’t like kicking at all, I just wanted to punch. It wasn’t mom’s fault, she didn’t know any boxing clubs, but she tried anyway. My mother has been a great support in my boxing career and in my life.”

Jamil Elo at Ringside Gym in Pitäjänmäki, Helsinki.

At school, Elo was bullied for being overweight, called fat as fuck. When Elo was 13 years old, a person bullied him on Facebook. Even the friends he had remarked and laughed that you’ve grown up again.

The family also commented on Elo’s weight, certainly with good intentions, but still in a tone that didn’t help: Need to lose weight, stop eating, you have a big belly.

“I just started eating more. Such comments are not nice, yes overweight people know they are overweight. If you want advice on that, then ask, you don’t have to point out the pressure all the time.”

But let’s go back to the boxing gym.

When the weight had dropped by 13 kilos, Elo asked coach Pekka Mäe if he could compete in the heavyweight division.

“Pekka laughed and said: never. Then, when you’re 75 kilos, you can take it.”

Boxing gave life a goal to go towards.

Half a year after Elo had come to trial training, he was in the required condition. The weight had dropped by almost 40 kilos. However, you can’t claim that weight loss is healthy.

“I was watching calories, eating 750 to 800 calories a day, within a four-hour time window.”

The so-called Pätkäpaasto worked for Elo. He considers the time window quite good, but does not recommend such a rapid weight loss to anyone.

“I don’t recommend eating 800 calories and exercising twice a day. It makes you feel a little tired.”

“ “I owe so much to boxing, it has made me handsome and beautiful, I have been given a whole new life.”

To the beginning Elo took part in 20 amateur boxing matches, his best achievement being national team representation and Tammer tournament silver. After that, he turned professional. According to Elo, amateur and professional boxing are two completely different sports, a bit like long-distance running and sprints.

He knew as soon as he started the sport that he wanted to become a professional.

“As a professional, there’s more of a show, there’s an entrance song and your own match outfit. As an amateur, it felt like when I was a schoolboy, I had to wear certain clothes. As a professional, I can be myself.”

At the moment, Elo is completing his merconomist studies and doing gigs as a waiter, the rest of the time is spent working out. He trains for five hours a day. Elo dreams of the European championship and tough matches abroad. And of course the profits.

Looking in the mirror no longer scares Jamil Elo.

Six compared to a year ago, life has changed completely. Boxing and losing weight have given Elo more self-confidence.

“I owe so much to boxing, it has made me handsome and beautiful, I have got a whole new life. Before, I just wasted time, I didn’t do anything positive.”

The attitude of outsiders has also changed. There are those for whom the change in life has been a shock and who have cut ties with Elo completely. But it feels more like Elo is being taken seriously now. You get more attention from women and it seems easier to get a job.

“ “The coach wants the competitor in a safe series, it’s not a joke, it’s about an agreed matter to which both are committed.”

“Many people respect me more now. Why didn’t I get that treatment when I was fat?”

Even though the kilos have dropped, the excess weight still haunts me.

“I monitor my weight too much, I’m afraid it will increase. As soon as I eat a little chocolate or go to a buffet, I feel bad. When I take a break from training, I’m afraid I’ll grow again.”

Boxing is a weight class sport. It can predispose you to eating problems. However, Elo does not see it as dangerous, because a weight series is a completely different matter than commenting on appearance.

“The coach wants the competitor in a safe series, it’s not a joke, it’s about an agreed matter to which both are committed.”