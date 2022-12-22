Boxing | The IOC threatens to remove boxing from the Paris Olympics

Boxing’s status was at stake already at the Tokyo Olympics due to the corruption scandals of the International Boxing Association (IBA).

International Olympic Committee IOC threatens to remove boxing from the program of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, among other things The Washington Post and Reuters they said on Thursday.

Boxing’s status was already at stake at last year’s Tokyo Olympics due to the corruption scandals of the International Boxing Association IBA. Exceptionally, the IOC organized boxing at the Tokyo Games itself.

Earlier this month, the IOC announced that it would keep the IBA’s Olympic ban in place for the Paris Olympics as well. On Thursday, the IOC tightened the screws by stating that boxing may drop from the Paris Olympics entirely.

“The recent IBA congress showed once again that the IBA has no real interest in boxing as a sport or boxers, and is only interested in its power,” an IOC spokesman told Reuters.

The chairman of IBA is Russian Umar Kremlev and Main sponsor Russian natural gas and oil group Gazprom.