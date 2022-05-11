In its letter, the IOC recalled significant concerns regarding the administration, judging and finances of the International Boxing Federation.

International Russian chairman of the Boxing Federation (IBA) Umar Kremlin has received a warning letter from the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the British newspaper The Guardian says. In its letter, the IBA says the Olympic status of the sport is still in jeopardy.

The IOC sent its letter on Tuesday. The timing has been carefully considered, for Vladimir Putin the presidency of the Kremlin, known as a supporter, is at stake. He will have a Dutchman as his challenger for the union’s Friday presidential race Boris van der Vorstin.

According to The Guardian, the Kremlin is considered a pre-election presidential election, although more and more people in the race see the Russian front image as a dubious choice for the alliance as Russia waged an offensive war in Ukraine.

Russia’s majority-owned gas giant Gazprom’s role as the main supporter of the alliance only adds to its concerns. Sports site Inside the Games said in March that the IBA refused to terminate its cooperation agreement with Gazprom.

IBA: n financial patterns are one of the concerns expressed by the IOC. In addition to the economy, the IOC is concerned about issues related to the administration and judging of the Boxing Association.

In its letter, the IOC questions the ability of boxing to participate in the 2024 Paris Olympics and recalls that the sport is not currently on the Los Angeles 2028 program due to its problems.

German chairman of the IOC Thomas Bach called boxing and weightlifting real problem children in the Olympics in December last year.

The Guardian says the Kremlin claimed in April that the IBA had built confidence in the IOC. However, the letter, which the magazine saw and described as unusually heavy, called into question the claim of the Russian chairman of the sports federation.

According to The Guardian, the IOC’s letter also suggests that the IBA has not given clear answers about its plans to hold Olympic qualifiers in Paris.

The President van der Vorst, who rivals the venue, tells The Guardian that the reforms the union has made so far have been superficial. According to the Dutchman, boxing would have to change radically in order to maintain its position as an Olympic sport.

“Boxing is still in great danger and many national federations are worried about the future. They fear that the sport will move into the dark age if Olympic status is not achieved, ”says van der Vorst.

“An alternative must be found for the current Russian leadership. It is not good for the image of our species that we still have sponsorship agreements with Gazprom. It’s actually very damaging. ”

IBA formerly known as the International Amateur Boxing Association (AIBA). The abbreviation remained unchanged in 2007, although the association changed its name to the International Boxing Federation. In 2021, the abbreviation AIBA for the name of the union was replaced by the IBA currently in use.

An IBA involved in Olympic boxing should not be confused with an IBA in professional boxing under the same name.