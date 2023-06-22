Boxing | The IOC revoked the recognition of the pro-Russian boxing association IBA

The International Boxing Federation is headed by the Russian Umar Kremljov, who is on good terms with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

International The Olympic Committee (IOC) withdrew the recognition it granted to the pro-Russian International Boxing Association (IBA) on Thursday, reports the news agency AFP, among other things.

Despite the decision, boxing will remain on the program at the 2024 and 2028 Summer Olympics.

The IOC voted on the matter on Thursday. 69 members voted in favor of de-recognition of the IBA and only one voted against it. According to the IOC, the reason for the decision is that the IBA failed to implement reforms regarding the federation’s administration and finances.

of the IBA the chairman is a Russian businessman Umar Kremlinovwho is on good terms with the Russian president Vladimir Putin with.

Russian and Belarusian athletes were able to compete in the IBA World Championships in March as representatives of their countries. Flags and other national emblems were also allowed to be displayed, unlike almost any other competition since Russia launched a full-scale war of aggression in Ukraine.

FINLAND the boxing association will decide on joining the new international sports association, World Boxing, at its extraordinary association meeting to be held on August 26.

For example, the United States and Switzerland have already joined World Boxing. The 2028 Summer Olympics will be held in Los Angeles, USA.