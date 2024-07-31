Paris – Excluded from the World Boxing Championships (managed by the IBA, with prizes of up to half a million dollars for gold) last year because they had not passed the ‘gender test’ due to excessively high testosterone levels, they have been admitted to the Olympics currently underway in the ring of the Paris North Arena: they are the Taiwanese Lin Yu-ting and the Algerian Imane Khelif. And controversy erupts. “What else must happen to put an end to this madness?” thunders JK Rowling, the author of Harry Potter who has long waged a personal battle against transgender people. In the name of feminism, she says, as a champion of homophobia, many associations for LGBTQ rights respond. “Must it happen that a female boxer leaves the ring with permanent injuries? That one dies?”, the scathing consideration of the Scottish writerwhich is echoed in Italy by Matteo Salvini.

“All athletes participating in the boxing tournament of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 comply with the competition’s eligibility and entry regulations, as well as all applicable medical standards,” said the International Olympic Committee.

The IOC said Monday that the tournament rules for Paris “stem from those in place eight years ago at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics” and that officials chosen to organize the qualifying and final tournaments in Paris sought to “limit amendments to minimize the impact on athletes’ preparation and ensure consistency across the Olympic Games.” The IOC-maintained database of some 10,700 athletes competing in Paris details the experiences of both boxers at the 2023 world championships. Khelif was disqualified “hours before her gold medal fight” against a Chinese opponent “after her elevated testosterone levels failed to meet eligibility criteria.” Lin, on the other hand, “she was stripped of her bronze medal (from the IBA) after failing to meet eligibility requirements based on the results of a biochemical test,” according to the IOC database.

And it is precisely the case of Imane Khelif, who is also at her second Olympics after Tokyo 2020, that is causing discussion. And now she crosses paths with the Italian Carini, with the match scheduled for Thursday. “Trans boxer from Algeria – banned from the boxing world championships – can participate in the Olympics and will face our Angela Carini. A slap in the face to the ethics of sport and the credibility of the Olympics. Enough with the follies of the “woke” ideology! “, Salvini wrote on social media. “Calm and respectful institutional silence” from the Italian boxing federation. Khelif reached the world championship final in 2023, but was then prevented from competing precisely because of the ‘gender test’, and the fact caused a diplomatic crisis with the intervention of the Algerian government. But the president of the IBA Umar Kremlev responded by citing the results of the DNA tests and explaining that both the Algerian and the Taiwanese “had XY chromosomes and for this reason they had been excluded from the sporting events so as to guarantee the integrity and fairness of the competition”.

The IOC Boxing Unit thinks differentlydespite the doubts, and in fact the IOC spokesman Mark Adams himself, while not wanting to comment on individual cases, limited himself to saying that “every athlete registered for the women’s competitions meets the required requirements”. So on Thursday Imane Khelif will step into the ring to face the Italian Angela Carini in a welterweight match, who perhaps could ask her Mexican colleague for advice to calm down Brianda Tamara Cruz Sandovalwho fought the Algerian a year ago and then commented: “Her punches hurt me a lot, I don’t think I’ve ever felt like this in my 13 years as a boxer, not even fighting against male sparring partners.”