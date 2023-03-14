Francesco Paparo vs Dusan Janjic at the MGM in Milan

On Saturday 15th April, at the MGM in Milan, the former Under 22 Italian champion Francesco Paparo (2 wins and 1 draw as a professional) will face the Serbian Dusan Janjic (0-1) over 6 rounds. “Francesco has to fight often – comments Francis Rizzo, founder of the Francis Boxing Team of Rho and coach of Francesco Paparo – and therefore I organized this match for him. I want to thank Elvis Bejko of the Rocky Marciano boxing club in Cinisello Balsamo for helping me find my opponent. Elvis told me Dusan had a good amateur career and that weighed on him. That he lost his first professional fight, against Nicolò Setaro on February 26th, is secondary. Francesco also had a good amateur career which culminated with the victory of the Italian Under 22 championship in July 2021 in Cascia in Umbria. On that occasion, Francesco played four matches in as many days (from 7 to 11 July) beating Raffele Lasco, Hajriz Buletini, Daniele Oggiano and Youssef Al Mouchid. Insiders were surprised by Francesco’s victory, I wasn’t because I’ve always believed in him (who is also my nephew). The same goes for his gym buddies who nicknamed him King Papachenko because he fights similar to the now legendary Olympic and world champion Vasily Lomachenko. In Francesco’s professional record, the draw against Simone Carlin clashes: Francesco had won, I have no doubts about it. Francesco took his revenge by overcoming Simone Carlin on points during The Art of Fighting 2 event last November 19 at the PalaMeda. Francesco’s goal is to become champion of Italy also as a professional. We expect to reach it within a year and a half, two years at the most. We haven’t decided in which category yet since Francesco is a lightweight but he has no problem going down to super featherweight. Right now, Francesco is number 29 in the Italian lightweight rankings compiled by Boxrec.com. To climb positions in the rankings, Francesco must beat a higher ranked opponent. Among the super featherweights, a good opponent would be Giuseppe Osnato who is ranked number 8 in Italy by Boxrec.com. I have already talked about it with the Opi Since 82 which manages Osnato. In the meantime, it’s crucial to get past Dusan JanjIc on April 15 at MGM. I want to thank Angelo Valente of Kick and Punch and the Sap Fighting Style of the lawyer Michele Briamonte who collaborate with me in the realization of this event.”

Francis Rizzo has already organized an event at the MGM in Via Marco d’Agrate 23 in Milan: Ring Roosters 11, which took place on December 11, 2021. “The event of April 15 will not be the 13th edition of Ring Roosters, understood as a gala of combat sports, but it is part of our circuit – explains Francis Rizzo – and serves to make our athletes known. Big events are always the offspring of small events which in England are called club fighting: by often organizing events in venues with less than a thousand seats, boxers who need to build their record and make themselves known to the public and journalists fight. The MGM is an excellent location with a capacity of at least 600 seats, ideal for club fighting.”

Francis Rizzo founded the Francis Boxing Team in 2012, in Via Stoppani 4-A in Rho, near Milan where he trains ordinary people who want to keep fit by practicing boxing, amateur and professional boxers. He has organized twelve editions of Ring Roosters, the last one taking place in Rho on June 14, 2022 in the parking lot of the Rho Center shopping mall. The next edition should also take place in Rho, the details will be announced in the coming months.

