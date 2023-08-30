Boxing | The Finnish Boxing Federation separates from the IBA, which sympathizes with Russia

The boxing association is applying for membership of the new sports association World Boxing.

Finland The Boxing Association is separating from the International Boxing Association IBA and is applying for membership in the World Boxing Association.

The Boxing Federation announced the matter in its press release dated Monday, according to which the resignation and the start of the membership application process were unanimously decided at the extraordinary union meeting held on Saturday.

Be the first to hear about it Mightily According to the Boxing Association, membership in the IBA is impossible because the IBA supports Russia. The chairman of IBA is Russian Umar Kremlinov.