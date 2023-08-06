Boxing | The fight between Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua is canceled due to the findings of the doping test

The match was supposed to take place next Saturday.

Professional boxing the expected meeting of the heavyweights of the British elite Dillian Whyte and Anthony Joshua sometimes it is canceled almost at the last moment, because suspicious findings have been revealed in the doping sample given by Whyte. The match was scheduled to be played in London on Saturday next week.

About that told match promoter Matchroom.

“The match will be canceled and the incident will be investigated,” Matchroom announced.

Whyte, who suffered a two-year ban from competition in his career due to a banned supplement in the sport between 2012 and 2014, described himself as “shocked” and assured that he was “completely innocent”. Joshua’s camp, on the other hand, is still trying to find an opponent for next Saturday, told ESPN.

Joshua and Whyte have a long history with each other, dating back to their amateur days. As professionals, the men met for the first and still only time in 2015, when Joshua pinned Whyte in a British title fight.