Boxing | The Boxing Federation will not send a team to the Women’s World Championships – the minister took a position on the opposite information

According to the executive director of the boxing association, the association failed in its communication because “two different things got mixed up”.

Finland the boxing federation will not send a team to the women’s world championships, which will be held in India in March.

Executive Director of the Boxing Association Marko Laine told HS that the decision was made on Thursday.

In recent days, authoritative parties have taken a position on the opposite news. According to the Boxing Association would send athletes to the Women’s World Championships, which will probably involve athletes from Russia and Belarus.

On Tuesday, the head of the Olympic Committee’s elite sports unit Matti Heikkinen and the Inspector General of the Ministry of Education and Culture Kari Niemi-Nikkola criticized the Boxing Federation’s decision and were waiting to receive more information from the union.

On Thursday, the minister responsible for sports Petri Honkonen (center) said in an interview with Maaseudu’s future that he thinks the Boxing Association is doing wrong in this matter.

When On Thursday evening, HS asked the Boxing Federation to comment on the minister’s statement, Executive Director Marko Laine said that the federation is not sending a team to the Women’s World Cup.

According to Laine, no decision about sending the team to India had been made before Thursday.

“We have discussed this spring competition calendar, and the World Cup competitions have been featured strongly and as an option that we go. That decision had not been made, but it was under discussion,” said Laine.

Now, up to the minister, a position has been taken on the matter, which according to you is not true. Why didn’t you correct the matter immediately on Monday, if the decision had not been made?

“Two different things have gone wrong here. We haven’t found it necessary to fix it, because it has been a viable option,” said Laine.

What are the two different things?

“Going to the Games has not been the core issue, but whether we will take on Russian and Belarusian athletes.”

Boxing Association published on January 10 on its website position statement, according to which the federal government strongly condemns Russia’s military actions in Ukraine.

The association also announces that it supports the statement of the Finnish Olympic Committee, which requires the international sports movement to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials from international tasks or events.

However, the association states in its statement as follows:

“Finnish boxers who participate in value competitions and Olympic qualifiers can compete against a fighter representing Russia or Belarus. In other international tournaments, Finnish boxers give a submission victory when they face an athlete representing Russia or Belarus.”

According to Laine, this caused an uproar.

“It was related to the fact that sending a team to the Women’s World Cup was under serious consideration.”

The union’s position would have made it possible to send the team to the World Cup.

According to Laine, the public has had “a lot of misunderstandings” about this issue.

“It shows that we have clearly failed in both process and communication. We are now investigating the matter and making sure that the Boxing Federation’s position is in line with the ministry and other relevant parties,” said Laine.

Did they make an impact The critical statements of the Olympic Committee and the Ministry of Education and Culture about the decision not to send athletes to the Women’s World Cup?

“They have certainly had an impact. I don’t know what the decision would have been otherwise, but of course such opinions are taken into account,” said Laine.