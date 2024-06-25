Boxing | The boxer received a four-year suspension – a huge mistake was soon revealed

Boxing|The anti-doping organization’s communication was not up to date.

Mexican professional boxer Moises Calleros received a four-year ban from the British anti-doping organization Ukad on Monday after admitting the use of cocaine, according to a British newspaper, among other things Independent.

Calleros tested positive on April 1, 2023, after taking on a British boxer in London Galal Yafaita against.

However, what the anti-doping organization did not know was that Calleros died in March of this year. Ukad published a press release in which it said that the Mexican was guilty of a doping violation and was suspended from June 8, 2023 to June 7, 2027.

“Shorter suspensions can be applied to athletes who can prove that cocaine use took place outside of sports, and Mr. Calleros has not presented evidence of this,” the organization’s press release stated.

Soon However, Ukad learned that Calleros had died months earlier, and later on Monday it issued a new statement.

“Unfortunately, Ukad had no information about the unfortunate passing of Mr. Calleros at the time of publication. The organization has removed all information and details of the case from its channels,” the organization said in its statement.

Sports Illustrated –magazine according to Moises Calleros was found dead in his home in Mexico on March 1st. He was 34 years old when he died.