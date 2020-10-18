Boxing Teófimo López fiercely beat the victory and took over the three-league championship belt

For Ukrainian Lomashenko, the first loss in six years.

American wrestler Teófimo López defeated Vasil Lomashenko and took home the WBA, WBO and IBF Lightweight World Championships in the 135-pound or about 61.2-pound match in Las Vegas.

López dominated the first half of the match and was not startled by Lomatchenko’s final streak, but took the winners’ cards with 116-112, 119-109 and 117-111 after twelve rounds.

In the last in the installment López received several punches with which he kept Lomatshenko at bay.

“I’m a fighter. I had to use everything. I knew he was coming. I didn’t know if he was in the points above or not, but I love to match. And I can hack. I don’t care if one blow comes in if I get to give one. That’s what a true champion does and finds a way to victory, ”López said of ESPN.

López, 23, has won all 16 professional matches. In April 2019, López knocked out Finland Edis Tatlin In the fifth installment of the match at Madison Square Garden in New York.

For a Ukrainian For Lomatchenko, 32, the loss was the second in sixteen matches of his career. He had six years left in his previous defeated match.