Upgrade
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Boxing Teófimo López fiercely beat the victory and took over the three-league championship belt

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
October 18, 2020
in World
0
0
SHARES
5
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

For Ukrainian Lomashenko, the first loss in six years.

American wrestler Teófimo López defeated Vasil Lomashenko and took home the WBA, WBO and IBF Lightweight World Championships in the 135-pound or about 61.2-pound match in Las Vegas.

López dominated the first half of the match and was not startled by Lomatchenko’s final streak, but took the winners’ cards with 116-112, 119-109 and 117-111 after twelve rounds.

In the last in the installment López received several punches with which he kept Lomatshenko at bay.

“I’m a fighter. I had to use everything. I knew he was coming. I didn’t know if he was in the points above or not, but I love to match. And I can hack. I don’t care if one blow comes in if I get to give one. That’s what a true champion does and finds a way to victory, ”López said of ESPN.

López, 23, has won all 16 professional matches. In April 2019, López knocked out Finland Edis Tatlin In the fifth installment of the match at Madison Square Garden in New York.

For a Ukrainian For Lomatchenko, 32, the loss was the second in sixteen matches of his career. He had six years left in his previous defeated match.

.

Tags:
Bhavi Mandalia

Bhavi Mandalia

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Premium Content

No Result
View All Result

Welcome Back!

Login to your account below

Forgotten Password?

Create New Account!

Fill the forms bellow to register

All fields are required. Log In

Retrieve your password

Please enter your username or email address to reset your password.

Log In