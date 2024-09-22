Boxing | Surprise result: Anthony Joshua was brutally knocked out

Boxing|Daniel Dubois stopped Joshua at Wembley in London.

Heavy series British boxer Daniel Dubois knocked out his compatriots Anthony Joshua’s on the night before Sunday, Finnish time, in the IBF title match at London’s Wembely stadium.

Joshua, who went into the match as a clear pre-favorite, was on the edge since the opening round, where Dubois knocked him to the floor for the first time. Dubois then continued his hard pressure, and the 2012 Olympic champion took some hard hits in the following sets as well.

The final solution was seen in the fifth round, when Dubois hit Joshua hard in the jaw with a right hook, and he didn’t get up again.

Dubois was in a defiant mood after his giant surprise win.

“I am a gladiator, I am a warrior to the bitter end. I want to rise to the top of this sport and reach my full potential”, Dubois stated in the ring interview.

Dubois27, has won just two of all 24 bouts in his professional career. For the sport’s superstar Joshua, 34, the loss was the fourth in 32 fights.

Joshua’s manager Eddie Hearn said right after the fight that Joshua would activate the rematch clause with Dubois. The fight was watched by 96,000 spectators at Wembley.