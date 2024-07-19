Boxing | Such is the doping substance that Robert Helenius complained about

Boxing|Clinical use of clomiphene as a medicine is rare.

Boxing star Robert Helenius received on friday two-year ban due to a doping violation. In August 2023, Helenius was convicted of using a substance called clomiphene. The cart happened only a day before the top match Anthony Joshua against.

According to Yle, Helenius accepts the punishment he received, but denies that he used doping on purpose. According to the boxer, clomiphene has ended up in his system along with the eggs he ate.

“Even though it is hard to say that the non-competition ban had to be established, I have to say that I understand the decision in the sense that there must be some kind of sanction. Otherwise, everyone could say that the positive result came from somewhere else, Helenius comment To Yle.”

of Helenius the clomiphene found in the sample is an antiestrogen that has previously been used as a medicine in fertility treatments. Medical expert of the Finnish Sports Ethics Center (SUEK). Pekka Rauhalan however, the clinical use of the drug is rare nowadays.

“It has mainly been replaced by other medicines. Of course, a specialist always decides which drugs to use, but nowadays its use in fertility treatments is minimal.”

Outside of clinical use, clomiphene can be used as a performance-enhancing doping agent. In men, the use of clomiphene affects the testosterone production of the testicles.

“There may be cases where anabolic steroids have been used, when the body’s own production of testosterone has frozen. Clomiphene can then be used to raise testosterone levels,” says Rauhala.

Another use of clomiphene as a doping agent is related to covering up the disadvantages of using testosterone, for example preventing the overgrowth of mammary glands – i.e. the so-called “male testicles”.

Rauhala does not want to comment on Helenius’s case, but states in general that clomiphene can end up in the human body from chicken eggs.

“In cases where clomiphene has been given to chickens to promote egg laying, it can also end up in the human body. I won’t comment on Helenius’ situation, but the tests show even small concentrations.”

Helenius is by no means the only athlete—or public figure—who has recently come under fire for using clomiphene. In June, a baseball player Orelvis Martinez was suspended for 80 games by the MLB series for using the same substance. Martinez explained that he used a drug containing clomiphene as a fertility treatment while trying to start a family with his girlfriend.

Rapper Redrama aka Lasse Mellberg received a suspended sentence for, among other things, ordering clomiphene tablets.

In Finland, on the other hand, a musician Redramaproperly named Lasse Mellberg was also sentenced to conditional imprisonment in June, when he had ordered clomiphene tablets and psilocybe mushrooms from Holland, Hong Kong and India to his home.

Helenius is next eligible for a match on 18 September 2025. Another Finnish boxing legend Amin’s Customer commented earlier on Friday that he believes that Helenius’ career is over.

“Everything depends on motivation, and of course I don’t know what’s going on inside Robbe’s head. I think he will hang his gloves on a nail,” Asikainen told Ilta-Sanom.