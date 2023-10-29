Saturday, October 28, 2023
by admin_l6ma5gus
October 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Boxing | Shock defeat close: Tyson Fury went on the canvas against the former freestyle fighter

The British champion defeated Francis Ngannou by unanimous decision.

I’m pregnant the WBC world champion of the series Tyson Fury was in trouble for the former UFC freestyle champion Francis Ngannouta vs. in Riyadh, the capital of Saudi Arabia.

The Cameroonian-French Ngannou hit the British Fury on the canvas in the third round, but he was able to continue. The match stretched to a full ten rounds, and the jury declared Fury the winner by a split vote early on Sunday, Finnish time.

Two judges scored Fury 96–93 and 95–94. One interpreted Ngannou as better with a score of 95–94.

It’s about was the first official boxing match of Ngannou’s career, but Fury’s WBC title belt was not on the line.

Fury is scheduled to face the WBA, IBF and WBO champion, the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk December 23 in Riyadh. At stake is the undisputed heavyweight world championship.

