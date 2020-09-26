Upgrade
Boxing Senator Manny Pacquiao to face freestyle star Conor McGregor in boxing ring

Bhavi Mandalia by Bhavi Mandalia
September 26, 2020
in World
0

Pacquiao, 41, winner of the World Championships in eight different weight classes, works as a senator but has also maintained his sports career.

Filipino boxing icon Manny Pacquiao wants to face an Irish freestyle wrestler in the ring Conor McGregorin. The match is scheduled for next year, as long as the coronavirus situation allows.

Pacquiao plans to donate part of his match fee to Filipinos affected by the coronavirus.

“For all Filipino coronavirus victims, Senator Manny Pacquiao will fight next year UFC superstar Conor McGregoria against, ”Pacquiao Special Assistant Jayke Joson said and added that negotiations were ongoing.

Venue planned for the Middle East. Pacquiao, 41, who won the World Championships in eight different weight classes, works as a senator but has also maintained his sports career.

Pacquiao has not fought since July last year.

“His main job right now is to help here and there by providing relief, protection, money and food,” Joson opened the duties of a politician.

In the Philippines, about 200,000 people have contracted the coronavirus and more than 5,000 have died from it.

McGregor, 32, already hinted on Twitter on Friday that he will face Pacquiao next year.

“It’s going to be a great honor when two of the greatest boxers of modern times meet,” McGregor said.

Conor McGregor is one of the most well-known characters in freestyle wrestling.­Picture: Valerie Macon / AFP

According to Special Assistant Joson, the lawyers are now finalizing the details of the match deal, but both contestants are ready for Pacquiao’s final boxing match.

.

