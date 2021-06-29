Boxing Robert Helenius rises to the ring on a massive boxing night in Las Vegas

Robert Helenius meets Adam Kownack from Poland.

Professional boxer Robert Helenius returns to the ring on July 24 in Las Vegas. Helenius meets a Pole Adam Kownackin in the heavyweight series.

A 37-year-old Finn gets into a big showcase in Vegas, as he will play third in the final match of the evening just before Tyson Furya and Deontay Wilder.

Helenius and Kownacki teamed up back in the spring of 2020. At that time, “Nordic Nightmare” won the fourth set with a technical knockout. Helenius ’professional career stats are currently 30 wins and three losses.

Kownacki is a 32-year-old boxer. He is nine cents shorter than Helen. The Pole had won all 20 matches of his career before colliding with Helenius a year ago.

Fury and Wilder meet in Vegas for the third time. The stakes are the WBC and The Ring World Championship belts, which Fury last won for itself.