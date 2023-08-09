Boxing | Robert Helenius reveals his spiritual trump card against the “robotic” Joshua

Robert Helenius says that the emergency call against Anthony Joshua “came at the best possible seam”.

Short a week ago Robert Helenius prepared to face Mika Mielonen in Savonlinna. When discussing a possible career extension Helenius said that the World Cup match is still in sight and that he would be interested in meeting other top players, especially Anthony Joshua.

At that time, Helenius estimated that it could take years to get back into the big rings. But boxing is a wonderful sport.

thank you Dillian Whyte ambiguities of the doping test, Helenius answers the call from London. On Saturday, he will face Joshua, the former world heavyweight champion and his old sparring partner.

Would you have believed a week ago that we are here now?

“I wouldn’t have guessed, it was just such a throw. It’s pretty funny.”

Anthony Joshua is a former WBA, WBO and IBF world champion.

Match offer came to Helenius’ attention immediately after he had defeated Mielonen by technical knockout in the third round in Savonlinna.

“There was a previous match out of the bottom, so my first thought was that I can’t immediately start a match again. I waited ten minutes and said: let’s do it.”

“Opportunities like this come once in a lifetime.”

The flight to London landed on Tuesday evening. Now there’s breakfast and a little exercise below. Next is a press conference and an evening dance. The mood at the other end of the line is expectantly positive.

“Waiting for the match, with a good feeling.”

Preparation time will be very short, what can you do in a week?

“Not terribly here, I had already trained for the previous match. This week is all about maintaining and sensitizing. No hard training.”

However, the starting points for a quick alert are excellent. There is plenty of training to prepare for the match, three sets of match experience and a knockout victory.

“This came in the best possible seam.”

Robert Helenius, who enjoys nature, will probably get a nice pocketbook for his pension fund from the London match.

Opponent’s a sudden change can cause a slight mental slump in the opponent’s state of alertness. Helenius himself has experienced a few times that the opponent changes close to the match.

“You have to think about the situation again, of course it has a bit of an impact when you are prepared to face a different opponent and it changes quickly. I have enough experience that it can be done quite easily.”

Joshua is also an experienced fighter, but while Helenius gets the opportunity he craves, Joshua’s situation is different.

The meeting of two tough Britons in London would have electrified the air in a completely different way than the Finnish striker who is coming up against him now.

Future the match is a screen place for Helenius. The knockout loss experienced in October Deontay Wilder but it left a hole in his teeth that he didn’t even have time to show his skills in the ring.

Last Saturday against Mielo, Helenius didn’t have to put all his skills into play.

Helenius has sparred with Joshua about a hundred rounds before, so he has a good feel for his future opponent. What are your strengths in the match?

“There was a little more reach and at least when we sparred, there was a little more speed. He’s more of a robotic and hard-hitting guy. And mobility and my boxing eye.”

