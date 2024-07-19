Boxing|Robert Helenius died in August 2023 of clomiphene.

Over newsthat in August 2023 after giving a positive doping sample of Robert Helenius a two-year suspension awaits.

A substance called clomiphene was found in Helenius’ sample.

Helenius will be 42 years old after the ban ends. That’s an old age for a boxer, even in the heavyweight division.

“I bet that “Robbe” will throw the gloves on the nail. Sure, you can box in the heavyweight division when you’re over forty, but it’s unlikely that you’ll get to the top after such a break. Money can be made if you face young talent or old champions”, European boxing champion Amin’s Customer says.

The customer own top career ended in 2011 as a result of numerous injuries that required surgical treatment.

“A long break can easily take a career down, especially if there is a lot of age. It all depends on motivation, and of course I don’t know what goes on inside Helenius’ head.”

Amin Asikainen achieved the middleweight European championship in his career.

“ It often felt like the most important matches went a little wrong.

Denied according to Helenius, the substance (clomiphene) ended up in his system from chicken eggs. Diet of Helenius contain up to dozens of eggs per day.

“I deny it (the use of doping) with all my heart,” Helenius commented to Yle.

The customer is surprised by Helenius’ explanation.

“Yes, it sounds a bit strange. Whoever wants to believe,” he smiles.

Robert Helenius fought in August 2023 in connection with the Anthony Joshua match.

Customer hats off to Helenius’ career, whether it continues or not.

In his career, Helenius achieved, among other things, the WBA and WBO Inter-Continental championships and the European Championship (EBU).

“We may not see such a tough Finnish heavyweight boxer in our lifetime, although of course I hope we do.”

There was something to be said about Helenius’ peak years, at least in Asikainen’s eyes.

Helenius boxed in the ranks of the top German team Sauerland between 2006 and 2015. The cooperation ended in a contentious divorce. At the same time, Helenius’ career, which was struggling with injuries, was sidetracked for years.

“If things had gone differently for Sauerland, I think he would have ended up in the World Cup match. Injuries also messed things up. It often felt like the most important matches went a little wrong, for one reason or another.”

Multi had already had time to condemn Helenius as a bully before he grabbed a surprise win in March 2020 From Adam Kownacki.

The Jymy surprise propelled Helenius to the top match Anthony Joshua against. Helenius got sick of clomiphene just in connection with the Joshua match.

“Robbe managed to surprise many at the point when they no longer believed in him. All in all, a great career”, praises Asikainen.