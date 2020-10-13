Boxing “Robert Helenius of Iceland could be the perfect option” – ESPN experts consider champion Tyson Fury’s next opponent

Fury was scheduled to face Deontay Wilder in December, but the match doesn’t seem to happen.

Finnish the great loneliness of boxing at the moment, Robert Helenius, tops the title match, and the sports channel ESPN according to experts, one could be available later in the year.

WBC heavyweight British champion Tyson Furyn and American Deontay Wilderin the third encounter seems to be headwind. The duo had to face in December in Las Vegas.

Champion and champion of WBA, WBO and IBF federations Anthony Joshuan the super-match is scheduled for next year, so Fury could fight for the rest of the year to maintain the feel of the match. However, the resistance would be chosen carefully, which brings Helenius to the discussion.

ESPN experts Ben Baby and Nick Parkinson bring up the name of Helenius, but Steve Kim and Cameron Wolfe do not quote Finnish. However, Baby’s expertise gets a bump right out of the box.

“Robert Helenius of Iceland could be the perfect option,” Baby commented.

“The important thing is that Helenius is right-handed and the same size as Joshua. If Fury is still fighting this year, it could very well be against a boxer who helps him prepare for AJ (Joshua). ”

Parkinson points out that due to coronavirus restrictions, Fury’s opponent probably came from Europe.

“French Johann Duhaupas, French Carlos Takam, Finland Robert Helenius or Dutch Ricardo Snijders could be on the list. “

Helenius ’previous match was in March, when he suddenly knocked out Poland Adam Kownackin.

Helenius manager Markus Sundman convince To MTVthat the Finn is ready if the invitation to the World Cup match goes.

“Everyone at that level is interested. This is how it is. He would be ready by then if that happened, ”Sundman says.

MTV was the first in Finland to report on ESPN’s speculation.