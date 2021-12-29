Boxing Robert Helenius may face Tyson Fury as early as March – “Sensitive situation”, says Finnish manager

Fury’s U.S. promoter Bob Arum reveals that the British will be sought an interim match in March.

Boxing to the heavyweight WBC Champion Tyson Fury is looking for an opponent for March, says Fury’s U.S. promoter Bob Arum Ifl-tv: n in an interview.

The most interesting thing about Finns was Arum’s reflection on what the options are.

“Andy Ruiz is a possible and big Finnish boy who looks good. [Robert] Helenius really know how to fight. These are the options, ”Arum said.

It would not be a WBC title match, but an intermediate match. According to Arum, the Helenius match would be held in Manchester, as Fury wants to fight there. If the choice falls on Ruiz, the match would take place in Las Vegas.

Tyson misses the midfield, as the negotiations for the title match are the number one challenger Dillian Whyten with are completely stuck. They may not be settled by arbitration until March.

“Dillian White would have gotten this [maaliskuun] match. There is no doubt about it, but we think they are [Whiten taustajoukot] are very greedy in their demands, ”says Arum.

According to Arum, Whyte is demanding at least $ 10 million and a significantly higher percentage, which Fury’s backing forces would be agreeing to. Cardiff Stadium is planned to be the meeting place for Fury and Whyte.

According to Arum, the only obstacle to the March match may be a corona pandemic if there are travel and audience restrictions.

Helenius manager Markus Sundman does not want to comment on a possible Fury match.

“A sensitive situation,” he tells HS.

Sundman admits that arranging the next match for Helenius is timely and still next spring.

“Of course and as big as possible.”

Helenius is ranked 13th on the WBC heavyweight list. Helenius is ranked third in the WBA list.

Read more: The boxing heavyweight superplay goes above all else: is this the reason for the disappointment Robert Helenius experiences?