Sunday, August 6, 2023
Boxing | Robert Helenius knocked out Mika Mielonen

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 5, 2023
in World Europe
Robert Helenius won his comeback match in Olavinlinna.

Robert Helenius won his comeback match in Olavinlinna.

Former European champion Robert Helenius39, won his comeback match by knockout From Mika Mielo, 41, against. The heavyweight boxing match took place in Olavinlinna on Saturday.

The match ended in the third round, when Helenius landed a hard right hook in Mielonen’s ear. Mielonen staggered backwards and flew against the ring tapes. Without the support of the straps, he probably would have fallen.

Helenius described Mielo as “Finland’s second toughest guy” after the match.

“Mielonen really gave a really good resistance today”, Helenius beamed in Olavinlinna.

Loss was the first of Mielose’s career. The match was the seventh of his career for the man from Savonlinna. Helenius now has 36 matches under him, of which he has won 32.

