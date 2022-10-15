Boxing | Robert Helenius hits the match of his life early on Sunday morning, HS follows moment by moment

Robert Helenius will face American Deontay Wilder in the top heavyweight match on Sunday morning Finnish time. HS follows the match moment by moment.

Finland Robert Helenius against the United States Deontay Wilder in the top heavyweight boxing match at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The match starts after 6 a.m. Finnish time on Sunday morning. HS follows the events of the match on the spot moment by moment.

The match is the most important of Helenius’, 38, long career so far. The winner of that will probably have a chance to challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship title Oleksandr Usykia or Tyson Fury against.

In addition, the match against Wilder is the most lucrative of Helenius’ career. It is estimated that it will bring him up to one million euros.

“A million or a half, I don’t know. Even a million euros would be more than five times more than a Finnish boxer has ever been paid for a single match”, boxing manager and expert Pekka Mäki commented to STT.

Helenius and Wilder know each other well, as they have sparred with each other before.

You can watch the entire boxing evening of four matches on the Ruutu service for a separate fee. The event starts at 4 o’clock Finnish time and Helenius’ fight is after 6 o’clock. Helsingin Sanomat and Ruutu are both part of Sanoma Media Finlandia.