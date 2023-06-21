Boxing | Robert Helenius forged a giant account – The document revealed a surprising acquisition

Robert Helenius lost his only match last year, but the company’s coffers were ringing at a record pace.

2022 was a financially hugely successful professional boxer to Robert Helenius. This is evident from the financial statements of the assailant’s company.

The turnover of Nordic Nightmare Ab, a company founded by 39-year-old Helenius in 2016, reached no less than 1.07 million euros last year. In 2021, the turnover of the boxer’s company from Porvoo was 566,000 euros. The growth was no less than 89 percent in one year.

The growth is especially wild when it is reflected in the fact that the corona pandemic will be largely stopped until 2020. At that time, the turnover of Helenius’ company was a good 240,000 euros.

The result of the last fiscal year was also impressive. Nordic Nightmare Ab guaranteed a profit of 519,000 euros, about 415,000 euros after taxes. The result grew by a whopping 254 percent, as a year earlier the company’s operating profit after taxes was 117,114 euros.

In 2020, the operating profit was 9,169 euros. The operating profit has therefore swelled 45 times in a couple of years.

of Helenius the background of the company’s explosive growth is the giant match in October Deontay Wilder against in New York.

Wilder already knocked out the Finn in the opening round, but the cash register rang despite the loss. Boxing manager Pekka Mäki estimated at that time for Ilta-Sanom Helenius’s fee was seven figures.

Helenius and coach Johan Lindström prepared for the dawn of New York in Mariehamn.

“And what his manager has said, apparently the fee has exceeded one million and maybe even closer to two million,” Mäki said.

In 2021, Helenius made his mark in October in a match held in Las Vegas Adam Kownacki against. The Pole fell in the sixth round with a technical knockout.

Before the match in question, Helenius was said to have wrestled with money worries in the yoke of the corona pandemic.

“We had practically run out of money,” Helenius’ manager Markus Sundman said to Hufvudstadsbladet a few days before the Las Vegas match.

Turnover the luxuriant growth can also be seen in the wealth of Helenius’ company.

The company’s cash reserves increased from 152,500 euros to 503,704 euros.

The net assets of Nordic Nightmare Ab increased from 150,000 euros to 553,000 euros, which indicates that the business is very profitable.

On the one hand, the increase in the income stream was also reflected in increased expenses. Helenius prepared for the Wilder match in his native Mariehamn, where several sparring opponents were flown.

379,340 euros of purchases were recorded in the financial statements, while a year earlier they were more than 200,000 euros less.

From the financial statement information, it is clear that Helenius’ company made other purchases. Property in land and water areas worth 140,000 euros has been recorded in the balance sheet under tangible assets. The company did not have them in 2021 yet.

Nordic Nightmare Ab paid just under 120,000 euros in wages and salaries.

Helenius will enter the ring next time in August. The 41-year-old will face Savonlinna Mika Mielonen.

