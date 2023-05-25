Boxing | Robert Helenius fights for the first time after his knockout – this is how he commented on his return

Boxer Robert Helenius will fight Mika Mielo in Savonlinna in August.

Last bluntly knocked out in the fall Robert Helenius39, will return to the ring in August in Savonlinna.

Helenius will face Olavinlinna in the eight-round main event of the Boxing Night event on August 5 Mika Mielonen.

“I have been training all the time since the last match. However, earlier there was a very long period of strength and now we are starting to focus on boxing again”, says Helenius in the press release.

Helenius is happy that he can take on the Finn. It’s the first time in his career.

“Mielonen is a bit of a slugger-minded guy, that is, he hits heavy and hard.”

“As for the longer-term plans, let’s first see how the match in August feels and continue from there.”

Helenius has 35 matches behind him, of which he has won 31. Mielonen has six wins as a professional, but Helenius is by far his toughest opponent.

“I couldn’t have wished for a bigger challenge at this stage, and the motivation to train for this match is endless. I really want to try what my own grains are enough for,” says Mielonen in the press release.

Promoter Pasi Pekkonen previously said that he had been preparing for the match since December.

“If you have enough fitness and enthusiasm, then you have to do the work you are used to doing. We are really proud that he is coming here to Savonlinna to fight,” he said.

Mielonen, 41, started his professional boxing career in 2021. The man from Helsinki has no amateur experience.

Born and raised in Savonlinna, Mielonen is 190 centimeters tall and weighed 113.7 kilograms at the weigh-in for his last match in March.

Pekkonen describes Mielo as really tough and convincing. Every match has ended with Mielonen’s victory before full time.

Helenius faced in October 2022 the heavyweight champion of the world Deontay Wilder In the top match in New York.

After the knockdown, the Finn was left lying on the ground unconscious. He was taken to the hospital after the match.

There has been speculation in the media after the wild-looking knockout that Helenius’ career is now over. For example, a boxing legend from Kirkonnumme Amin’s Customer said last fall that in Helenius’ situation he would at least quit for health reasons.

Pekkonen believes that Helenius has recovered well from his defeat in October.

“The sport is, of course, cruel to the athlete and may leave its mark. We always hope that there will be fair play in these matches, but sometimes, of course, knockouts happen,” Pekkonen reflects.

“Robbe is currently in very good mental and physical condition. He has been able to relax and do things that he has dreamed of and that he likes.”

Helenius has fought as a professional 35 times. There are 31 wins.

