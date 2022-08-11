Thursday, August 11, 2022
Boxing | Robert Helenius facing his familiar sparring partner in a match in New York in October

August 11, 2022
Robert Helenius’ next match is tentatively scheduled for October 15 in Brooklyn, but contracts are still being refined.

Boxer Robert Helenius is finalizing a deal to fight the former world heavyweight champion in October Deontay Wilder against. The date of the match is planned for October 15 and the venue will be the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Boxing reporter Mike Coppering tweets that the match will be shown on a pay-per-view basis, i.e. with a one-time viewing fee, which has caused some anger among the commentators.

Helenius enters the match on a winning streak, unlike Wilder.

Helenius last fought in October 2021, when he took his second consecutive victory From Adam Kownacki. In total, Helenius has played 34 matches as a professional, of which he has won 31.

Of his three lost matches, Helenius has lost two by knockout, For Johann Duhaupas in 2016 in Helsinki and to George Washington in 2019 in Minneapolis.

Wilder, on the other hand, has won both Duhaupas and Washington by knockout.

American Wilder also last fought in October 2021, when he suffered another knockout loss For Tyson Fury. Wilder held the WBC world title from 2015 to 2020.

The American’s match balance as a professional is 45 matches, of which he has won 42 and lost two after one ended in a draw.

The boxers already have a sparring familiarity with each other. Helenius was actually preparing for his second Kownacki fight together with Wilder, who at that time was preparing for a fight against Fury.

