Boxing | Robert Helenius denies the doping scandal on Instagram

Helenius denies having used anabolic steroids.

Boxer Robert Helenius comment on Saturday, the doping cart photo service on Instagram.

“I have not used performance-enhancing substances now and never have. I’ve been tested throughout my career.”

Helenius says in the update that he just heard that he did not get sick from steroids.

“I immediately wanted to send a message For Anthony Joshua and to the boxing fans that I have not cheated and I will not cheat in the future,” he writes.

Helenius gave a positive doping test before his fight against Joshua two weeks ago. He lost to the British player by knockout.