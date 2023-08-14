Boxing | Robert Helenius’ coach tells a surprising fact about the ranking: “That’s how it works”

Robert Helenius’ manager, Markus Sundman, believes that his protégé will still receive the world’s top names at will.

of Robert Helenius manager Markus Sundman does not believe that the market value of his hedged item has been lost once and for all due to severe knock-out losses For Anthony Joshua and For Deontay Wilder.

In Sundman’s opinion, a second loss within a year will not capsize Helenius’ boat, because many things need to be taken into account when evaluating the situation.

The manager states that straightforward ranking positions do not give a picture of how interesting Helenius’ name is in the eyes of the top of the sport.

“The ranking doesn’t really matter. I will be called if there is a match available. That’s how it works,” says Sundman.

Since Helenius has faced heavyweight heavyweights in the past, he is also on the front line for future matches.

By getting into the ring, Helenius has shown his courage and readiness for a match. He has the image of a fearless fighter.

This ensures that Helenius is still an attractive name when a dangerous and crowd-pleasing opponent is needed in the ring.

“Robbe’s name is what it is. If Robbe wants to continue, there will definitely be a continuation. At least a month of complete rest now from everything and then he will come to talk to me,” says Sundman.

of Helenius coach Johan Lindström arrived in London just a few days before the match. In the short time before meeting Joshua, there was little to do.

Helenius had competed in Savonlinna the previous weekend From Mika Mielo against.

He had only prepared for that fight with a short training camp, which was aimed at a completely different level and style of opponent than Joshua, who belongs to the heavyweight elite.

“We prepared for an eight-round match where strength was needed to stop Mielone. No fitness was needed, so the requirements for the Joshua match were very different,” described Lindström.

“We only sparred for about two weeks in Solvalla, Espoo. It wasn’t even half the length of a normal camp, and thus not at all suitable for a 12-round match [Joshuaa vastaan}. Siihen olisi tarvittu paljon enemmän kuntoa ja kaikkea muuta. Täydellisiä olosuhteita ei vain ole olemassakaan”, Lindström sanoo.