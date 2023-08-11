Boxing | Robert Helenius bluntly refutes the blunt claim made by The Guardian

In an interview with The Guardian, Robert Helenius tells how he plans to fight Anthony Joshua.

Finland the number one name in professional boxing Robert Helenius will meet on Saturday at London’s 02 arena Anthony Joshua. As is well known, Helenius received an express invitation to the match last Saturday, when Joshua’s original opponent Dillian Whyte there were ambiguities in the doping sample.

Helenius is convinced of The Guardian in an interview that Joshua is vulnerable.

“I wouldn’t be here [Lontoossa] otherwise. I would be in the forests of Lapland with my family. Camping, fishing, hunting. That was the plan.”

Helenius states that he plans to go against Joshua with a different match plan than Deontay Wilder match, where the Finn was knocked out in the last second of the opening set.

“I hope he [Joshua] attack”, Helenius says and plans to counterattack himself.

The Guardian also asks Helenius if the “unlikely win” comes, will he still choose a camping holiday in Lapland or a visit to Disneyland.

“When I win, I will make a new vacation plan. I’m here to win,” Helenius acknowledges to The Guardian.

of Helenius manager Markus Sundman told Helenius about the possibility of the Joshua fight just ten minutes after the Finn had been knocked out Mika Mielonen Savonlinna’s boxing night. In an interview with The Guardian, Helenius tells how he announced the promoter For Eddie Hearn agreeing to the match.

“I was in the dressing room, but I hadn’t even taken a shower. The gloves were off, but the wraps were still in my hands when I sent Eddie a video telling him I was ready to face Joshua,” says Helenius.

Sundman made the deal on Sunday.

“I made the deal the next morning while I was at the zoo with my kids.”