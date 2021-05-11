Boxing Promoter: Heavyweight series expected British encounter to take place in August in Saudi Arabia – Tyson Fury has not signed an agreement

Joshua and Fury currently hold the biggest world championship titles in the heavyweight in their names.

Professional boxing a heavyweight expected encounter with British strikers Anthony Joshuan and Tyson Furyn in between is finally making sure, said the Joshua promoter Eddie Hearn. The match would be scheduled for Saudi Arabia on the first or second Saturday in August.

The match between them has been going on for a long time. According to Hearn, we are now close to making sure.

”7. August, August 14, ”Hearn said Sky Sportsin when asked about the date.

“It’s not really a secret that the match will be held in Saudi Arabia. I’ll be happy to tell you, ” [Furyn promoottori] Bob Arum has already talked about it.

Final confirmation may be expected later this week.

“This has to be nailed to completion, and I won’t rest until I nail it,” Hearn poised Tuesday.

Fury has not yet accepted the match offered. Fury promoter Frank Warren says the contract will not be approved until they receive guarantees on the premium amount.